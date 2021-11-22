Included in the department’s Nov. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 8 - Identity theft on the 5000 block of Culver Road.
Nov. 9 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1000 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1000 block of Boone Avenue North and the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 10 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign near the intersection of Bonnie Lane and Golden Valley Road.
- Assistance to another agency on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
Nov. 12 - Discharge of a firearm on the 1500 block of Kaltern Lane.
- Vehicle theft on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South and two instances on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
