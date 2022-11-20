Included in the department’s Nov. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road and the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Lost or missing person on the 500 block of Valleywood Circle.
- Theft on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- First-degree property damage on the 8300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft and third-degree damage to property on the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.
-Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1300 block of Kelly Drive.
Nov. 8 - First-degree damage to property on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North, the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road and the 8000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Mail theft on the 300 block of Turnpike Road.
Nov. 9 - Theft by check on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Unity Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 10 - Card fraud on the 7900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 11 - Traffic crash with injury on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 12 - Possession of pornographic work (minor under 14) on the 1700 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
Nov. 13 - Failure to notify owner of damaged property, second-degree driving under the influence, violation of driving restrictions and fleeing a police officer on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Trespassing on the 6300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support your local newspaper!
SIGN UP FOR A VOLUNTARY SUBSCRIPTION TODAY!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.