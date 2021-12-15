Included in the department’s Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 29 - First-degree arson at a building using combustable/flammable material and knowingly creating risk of a negligent fire on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Fourth-degree burglary on the 8300 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 8300 block of 10th Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Theft on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 2 - Theft on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- False endorsement of a check on the 700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Mail theft on the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
Dec. 3 - First-degree damage to property on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- First-degree damage to property on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Dec. 4 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 ad Duluth Street.
Dec. 5 - Driving after revocation on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Four instances of third-degree burglary on the 6900 block of Madison Avenue West.
