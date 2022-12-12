Included in the department’s Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 28 - Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
- First-degree damage to property on the 8300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Mail theft on the 2900 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1200 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Warrant arrest on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Nov. 29 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Nov. 30 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Betty Crocker Drive and General Mills Boulevard.
- First-degree damage to property on the 800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree damage to property and driving under the influence near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Boone Avenue North.
Dec. 1 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Edgewood Avenue South.
Dec. 2 - Juvenile child abuse on the 6200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Fifth-degree assault near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Check forgery on the 6600 block of County Club Drive.
Dec. 3 - Third-degree damage to property on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Dec. 4 - Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 7100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Threats of violence and warrant arrest on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft on the 300 block of Brookview Parkway South.
