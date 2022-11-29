Included in the department’s Nov. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 14 - Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Mail theft on the 5600 block of Woodstock Avenue.
- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Failure to stop for a collision, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue and Olympia Street.
Nov. 15 - Vehicle theft on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Two instances of theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
Nov. 16 - Theft on the 4400 block of Meribee Drive.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 2300 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North.
- Assistance to another agency on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
Nov. 17 - Possession of dangerous weapons on school property and possession of ammunition, a pistol, or an assault weapon under the age of 18 on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
Nov. 18 - Reckless discharge of a firearm on the 9200 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Theft and first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling with a non-accomplice present on the 2300 block of Byrd Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Nov. 19 - Vehicle theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue North and the 7700 block of Western Avenue.
