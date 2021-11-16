Included in the department’s Nov. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 1 - Assistance to another agency on the 5300 block of 16th Street West.
- Discharge of a firearm near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Mail theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
Nov. 2 - Theft on the 8300 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Discharge of a firearm on the 8800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Assistance to another agency on the 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 4 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Nov. 5 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Nov. 6 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.
Nov. 7 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Highway 169 and I-394.
- Driver evaluation and traffic collision on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
