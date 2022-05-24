Included in the department’s May 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

May 9 - First-degree damage to property on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 5800 block of Duluth Street.

May 11 - Theft on the 2500 block of Brogger Circle and the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Card fraud on the 2500 block of Brogger Circle.

May 13 - Second-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law, driving after revocation and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree assault of an officer and interference with a police officer on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

May 15 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

