Included in the department’s May 30 to June 5 reports were these incidents:

May 30 - Warrant arrest near the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Turners Crossroad North.

May 31 - Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check on the 800 block of Meadow Lane South.

June 1 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 1300 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Receiving stolen property and assistance to another agency on the 9300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

June 2 - Occupational accident on the 7500 block of Golden Valley Road.

June 3 - Third-degree burglary on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8800 block of 7th Avenue North.

June 5 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Douglas Drive North ad Wynwood Road.

