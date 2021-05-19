Included in the department’s May 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
May 3 - Harassment on the 2000 block of Flag Avenue North.
May 4 - Third-degree damage to property near the intersection of Duluth Street and Highway 100.
- Theft and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 200 block of Edgewood Avenue South.
- Theft by swindle on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
May 5 - Driving after revocation, uninsured vehicle and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Regent Avenue North.
May 7 - Vehicle theft and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle and on foot on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of Boone and Plymouth avenues north.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft and third-degree damage to property on the 700 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North and the 700 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property near the intersection of Boone and 10th avenues north.
May 8 - Two instances of first-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
May 9 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and speeding near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
