Included in the department’s May 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
May 24 - Failure to stop and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
May 25 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage victim on the 800 Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 26 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence and first-degree damage to property near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree sales of a narcotic on the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
May 27 - Simple robbery on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft by swindle on the 3100 block of Orchard Avenue North.
May 28 - Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
May 29 - Obstruction of the legal process and failure to provide drivers license on the 8500 block of Medicine Lake Road.
- Third-degree assault on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- First-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
