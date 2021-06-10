Included in the department’s May 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:

May 24 - Failure to stop and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

May 25 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct with an underage victim on the 800 Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 26 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence and first-degree damage to property near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft, tampering with a motor vehicle and third-degree sales of a narcotic on the 700 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

May 27 - Simple robbery on the 6900 block of Market Street.

- Theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft by swindle on the 3100 block of Orchard Avenue North.

May 28 - Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

May 29 - Obstruction of the legal process and failure to provide drivers license on the 8500 block of Medicine Lake Road.

- Third-degree assault on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- First-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

