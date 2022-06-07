Included in the department’s May 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

May 23 - Vehicle theft and third-degree burglary on the 6900 block of Laurel Avenue.

- Theft on the 4700 block of Bassett Creek Drive.

May 24 - Theft on the 4200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Card fraud on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

May 25 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Theft on the 800 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Card fraud on the 800 block of Colorado Avenue South.

May 26 - First-degree damage to property on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.

May 27 - Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

