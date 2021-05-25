Included in the department’s May 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

May 10 - Speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and 14th Street West.

- Theft on the 500 block of Yosemite Avenue North.

May 11 - Theft and aiding an offender on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 12 - First-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

May 13 - Repeat nuisance call on the 600 block of Lilac Drive.

May 14 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, traffic collision and driver evaluation conducted on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue South.

- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Rhode Island Avenue North.

May 15 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

May 16 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

