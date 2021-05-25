Included in the department’s May 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:
May 10 - Speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and 14th Street West.
- Theft on the 500 block of Yosemite Avenue North.
May 11 - Theft and aiding an offender on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
May 12 - First-degree damage to property on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
May 13 - Repeat nuisance call on the 600 block of Lilac Drive.
May 14 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, traffic collision and driver evaluation conducted on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Rhode Island Avenue North.
May 15 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.
May 16 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 100 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.