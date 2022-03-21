Included in the department’s March 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:

March 7 - Disorderly conduct on the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive and the 2200 block of Mayfair Road.

March 9 - Theft on the 7400 block of Winnetka Heights Drive.

March 10 - Theft on the 4200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Card fraud on the 4200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Assistance to another agency on the 1300 block of Waterford Drive.

March 11 - Vehicle theft on the 2100 block of Tamarin Trail.

- Theft on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.

March 13 - Vehicle theft on the 2100 block of Legend Drive.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments