Included in the department’s March 29 to April 4 reports were these incidents:
March 29 - Failure to drive in a single lane, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving after cancellation and bypassing an ignition interlock near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary and theft on the 2100 block of Mary Hills Drive.
- Theft on the 2600 block of Perry Avenue North and on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Glencrest Road.
- Driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of Medicine Lake Road and Hampshire Avenue North.
- Failure to obey traffic control, driving after cancellation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of 27th and Nevada avenues north.
- Driving after revocation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 2500 block of Lee Avenue.
March 30 - Receiving stolen property and outstanding warrant arrest on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Speeding and failure to stop for a collision near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
- Driving after revocation and found adult/child near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.
April 1 - Vehicle theft and driving without a license near the intersection of Highway 100 and Interstate 394.
- Harassment on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 2 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after suspension, assistance to another agency, traffic crash with property damage and speeding near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
April 3 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and improper license plate display near the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 169.
- Lost/missing person on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.
April 4 - Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
