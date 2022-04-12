Included in the department’s March 28 to April 3 reports were these incidents:

March 28 - Theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and threats of violence near the intersection of Boone and 7th avenues north.

- Theft and card fraud on the 9000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

March 29 - Theft on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

March 30 - Third-degree burglary on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 1200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

March 31 - First-degree damage to property on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

April 1 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

- Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

April 2 - Traffic crash with damage to police property near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.

April 3 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Duluth Street.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in a vehicle on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

