Included in the department’s March 28 to April 3 reports were these incidents:
March 28 - Theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and threats of violence near the intersection of Boone and 7th avenues north.
- Theft and card fraud on the 9000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
March 29 - Theft on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.
March 30 - Third-degree burglary on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 1200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
March 31 - First-degree damage to property on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 1 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 2 - Traffic crash with damage to police property near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Duluth Street.
April 3 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Duluth Street.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana in a vehicle on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
