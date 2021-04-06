Included in the department’s March 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

March 22 - Driving after revocation, uninsured vehicle and failure to yield to emergency vehicle near the intersection of Park Place Boulevard and Wayzata Boulevard.

March 23 - False information given to an officer near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Violation of a no-contact order and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.

March 24 - Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 2500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 25 - Outstanding warrant arrest, false name given to an officer, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to provide insurance and driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Trespassing on railroad, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree intentional damage to property near the intersection of Lilac Drive North and Turners Crossroad North.

- Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Lost or missing person on the 1400 block of Gettysburg Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 9000 block of Elgin Place.

March 26 - Theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 2600 block of Kyle Avenue North.

March 27 - Threats of violence, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and outstanding warrant arrest on the 2000 block of Orkla Drive.

- Vehicle theft and first-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Kyle Avenue North.

- Interference with a 911 call on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.

March 28 - Driving after revocation, failure to provide insurance and failure to obey traffic control device on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 and 4600 blocks of Sunset Ridge and on the 2400 block of Dresden Lane.

- Third-degree burglary on the 4100 block of Leber Lane.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

