Included in the department’s March 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
March 21 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Card fraud on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Hampshire Avenue North.
March 22 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Mendelssohn and Plymouth avenues north.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
March 23 - Third-degree damage to property on the 300 block of Brookview Parkway South.
March 24 - Fourth-degree burglary on the 2300 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and possession of dangerous weapons and article on the 3900 block of Bassett Creek Drive.
- Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North and the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
March 25 - Theft on the 4800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Card fraud on the 4800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- False name given to an officer on the 8500 block of Golden Valley Road.
March 27 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Penn Avenue South.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, vehicle violation on a crosswalk and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West.
