Included in the department’s March 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
March 15 - Speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
March 16 - Fourth-degree possession of a schedule I, II or III drug near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
March 18 - Driving after suspension and failure to stop near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.
March 19 - Violation of a no-contact order on the 2900 block of Major Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street and the 3200 block of Manor Drive.
March 20 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 21 - Driving after cancellation, speeding and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.
- Third-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree possession of hallucinogen on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue.
- Theft on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.
- Outstanding warrant arrest and third-degree possession of drugs near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and McNair Avenue.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.