Included in the department’s March 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

March 15 - Speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

March 16 - Fourth-degree possession of a schedule I, II or III drug near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

- Theft on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

March 18 - Driving after suspension and failure to stop near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Bonnie Lane.

March 19 - Violation of a no-contact order on the 2900 block of Major Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street and the 3200 block of Manor Drive.

March 20 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Regent Avenue North and Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 21 - Driving after cancellation, speeding and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Highway 169 and Interstate 394.

- Third-degree burglary, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree possession of hallucinogen on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue.

- Theft on the 5300 block of 33rd Avenue North.

- Outstanding warrant arrest and third-degree possession of drugs near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and McNair Avenue.

- Counterfeiting currency on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

