Included in the department’s March 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:
March 14 - Theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
March 15 - Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle and impersonating a police officer on the 300 block of Laurel Curve.
March 16 - Theft on the 5900 block of Golden Hills Drive.
- Traffic crash with police property damage, driving after suspension and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Boone Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
March 17 - Driving after cancellation and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Golden Hills Drive and Xenia Avenue South.
- Theft, false name given to a police officer and obstruction of the legal process on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 18 - Fourth-degree possession of drugs, second-degree driving under the influence, possession of a pistol without a permit and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Duluth Street.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Thomas Avenue North.
March 20 - Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Lawn Terrace.
- Warrant arrest and driving after revocation near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Sandburg Road.
