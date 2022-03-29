Included in the department’s March 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

March 14 - Theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 15 - Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle and impersonating a police officer on the 300 block of Laurel Curve.

March 16 - Theft on the 5900 block of Golden Hills Drive.

- Traffic crash with police property damage, driving after suspension and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Boone Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

March 17 - Driving after cancellation and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Golden Hills Drive and Xenia Avenue South.

- Theft, false name given to a police officer and obstruction of the legal process on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 18 - Fourth-degree possession of drugs, second-degree driving under the influence, possession of a pistol without a permit and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Duluth Street.

- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Thomas Avenue North.

March 20 - Vehicle theft on the 100 block of Lawn Terrace.

- Warrant arrest and driving after revocation near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Sandburg Road.

