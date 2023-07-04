police_goldenvalley.jpg

Included in the police reports were these incidents:

June 19 - Violation of carrying proof of insurance when operating vehicle, driving while impaired by controlled substance, and driving after license revocation at the 2400 block of Parkview Boulevard.

