Included in the Golden Valley Police Department’s June 14-20 reports were these incidents:
June 14 - Failure to stop for a traffic crash on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.
June 15 - Traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Failure to stop for a traffic crash on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 16 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 29th and Newton avenues north.
- Traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Highway 55.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North.
June 17 - Abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Unity Avenue North and Minnaqua Drive.
June 19 - Traffic crash with property damage on the 9400 block of Medicine Lake Road.
June 20 - Theft on the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.