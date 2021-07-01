Included in the Golden Valley Police Department’s June 14-20 reports were these incidents:

June 14 - Failure to stop for a traffic crash on the 2400 block of Sandburg Lane.

June 15 - Traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

- Failure to stop for a traffic crash on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 16 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 29th and Newton avenues north.

- Traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of General Mills Boulevard and Highway 55.

- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North.

June 17 - Abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Unity Avenue North and Minnaqua Drive.

June 19 - Traffic crash with property damage on the 9400 block of Medicine Lake Road.

June 20 - Theft on the 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

