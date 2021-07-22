Included in the department’s July 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
July 5 - Assistance to a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.
- Theft on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.
July 6 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Florida Avenue North.
July 8 - Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Higway and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property on the 9300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
July 9 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and expired registration and drivers license on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 10 - Threats of violence on the 900 block of Angelo Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.