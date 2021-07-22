Included in the department’s July 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

July 5 - Assistance to a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

- Theft on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.

July 6 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Florida Avenue North.

July 8 - Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Higway and Winnetka Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property on the 9300 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

July 9 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and expired registration and drivers license on the 6600 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 10 - Threats of violence on the 900 block of Angelo Drive.

