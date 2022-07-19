Included in the department’s July 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

July 4 - Failure to drive in a single lane, third-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Dunwoody Boulevard.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments