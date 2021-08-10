Included in the department’s July 29 to Aug. 1 reports were these incidents:

July 26 - Theft on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue North.

July 27 - Second-degree burglary with possession of tools and first-degree damage to property on the 5300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 8800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft by swindle on the 2600 block of Noble Avenue North.

July 28 - Fifth-degree assault on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

July 29 - Third-degree damage to property on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Theft on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.

July 30 - Second-degree burglary with possession of tools on the 800 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Third-degree burglary and theft on the 8400 block of 10th Avenue North.

- Assistance to another agency on the 1700 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Duluth Street and Brunswick Avenue North.

- Theft on the 700 block of Colorado Avenue South.

July 31 - Theft and first-degree burglary on the 2500 block of Orkla Drive.

- Counterfeiting currency, third-degree assault and theft on the 6100 block of Westbrook Road.

Aug. 1 - Third-degree burglary on the 800 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments