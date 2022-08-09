Included in the department’s July 25 to 31 reports were these incidents:
July 25 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Second-degree burglary on the 5500 block of Golden Valley Road.
July 26 - Third-degree driving under the influence on the 1000 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and the 1800 block of Spring Valley Road.
July 27 - Vehicle theft on the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
July 28 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 800 block of Rhode Island Avenue South, the 600 block of Sumter Avenues South, the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 29 - Theft on the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and disorderly conduct on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 30 - Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 1900 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
July 31 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Traffic crash with injury on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
