Included in the department’s July 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:

July 19 - Third-degree damage to property on the 2000 block of Flag Avenue North.

- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North, the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard, and the 2400 block of Brunswick Avenue North.

July 21 - Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North and near the intersection of Plymouth and Winnetka avenues north.

July 22 - Fourth-degree assault of a police officer, interfering with a police officer, trespassing to harass/abuse/threat, and third-degree unlawful force or violence on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4300 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft and third-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1500 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

July 23 - Driving under the influence and criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

July 24 - Threats of violence (cause or attempt to cause terror) on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- First-degree damage to property on the 800 block of Florida Avenue South.

July 25 - Negligent storage of loaded firearms (children can access), receiving stolen property and found property on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft on the 6500 block of Golden Valley Road.

