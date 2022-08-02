Included in the department’s July 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
July 18 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of County Road 90 and Highway 12.
- Theft on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 9100 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Failure to stop for collision on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
July 19 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and General Mills Boulevard.
- Failure to stop for collision on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 5500 block of Golden Valley Road.
July 20 - First-degree burglary on the 900 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
- Theft on the 3100 block of Kyle Avenue North, the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 21 - Theft on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- Potentially dangerous dog on the 5900 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
July 22 - Theft on the 900 block Angelo Drive.
- Dog bite on the 200 block of Meadow Lane South.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 8100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Simple robbery on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
July 23 - Theft on the 6700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3100 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Failure to stop for a collision, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Noble Avenue North.
- Failure to signal a turn and third-degree driving under the influence on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
