Included in the department’s July 12-18 reports were these incidents:
July 12 - First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 1400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 13 - Vehicle theft on the 1100 block of Orkla Drive and the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue North.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Lilac Drive and the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
July 15 - Fourth-degree damage to property on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.
July 16 - Officer discharge of a firearm on the 1600 block of Constance Drive East.
July 17 - Repeat nuisance call and noise violation on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
