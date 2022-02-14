Sorry, an error occurred.
Included in the department’s Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 31 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and third-degree driving under the influence on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Mail theft on the 4000 block of Wasatch Lane.
Feb. 1 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street.
- Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 5500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Feb. 2 - Third-degree driving under the influence on the 4800 block of Dona Lane.
- Theft on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
Feb. 3 - Theft on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Third-degree burglary, fourth-degree damage to property and theft on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Mendelssohn Lane North and the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 4 - Vehicle theft and first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling on the 5900 block of Laurel Avenue.
Feb. 6 - Found property and modified firearm serial number found near the intersection of Highway 100 and Glenwood Avenue.
- Second-degree burglary on the 3300 block of Quail Avenue North.
