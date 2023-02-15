Included in the department’s Jan 30 to Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 30 - Second-degree burglary of a dwelling on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments