Included in the department’s Jan. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - Card fraud on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
Jan. 4 - Card fraud on the 4900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 5 - Theft on the 7100 block of Madison Avenue West.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, warrant arrest and driving after revocation near the intersection of Hidden Lakes Parkway and Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 1100 block of Valders Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue South.
Jan. 8 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Ottawa Avenue South and Glenwood Avenue.
