Assistant Managing Editor
Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 2 - Assistance given to another agency on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 3 - Second-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Warrant arrest on the 5800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 4 - Warrant arrest on the 5800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Traffic hit and run with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft and check forgery on the 1600 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Theft on the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue North and the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Mail theft on the 6100 block of Westbrook Road.
Jan. 8 - Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Zenith Avenue North.
- Traffic crash with injury on the 3300 block of Noble Avenue North.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.