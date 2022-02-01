Included in the department’s Jan. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 17 - Theft on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Jan. 18 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 169.

- First-degree damage to property on the 500 block of Turner’s Crossroad North.

Jan. 19 - Disruption of a 911 call on the 1900 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Roanoke Circle.

Jan. 20 - Warrant arrest, false name given to an officer and receiving stolen property on the 2200 block of Douglas Drive North.

- Recklessly handling a dangerous weapon near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Golden Valley Road.

- Third-degree burglary on the 1300 block of Hampshire Avenue North.

Jan. 21 - Theft on the 8900 block of Golden Valley Road.

Jan. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments