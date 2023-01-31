Included in the department’s Jan. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 16 - Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Wasatch Lane.
Jan. 17 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Phoenix Street and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft and first-degree burglary on the 5500 block of Bassett Creek Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 2100 block of Legend Drive.
- Assistance to another agency on the 700 block of Decatur Avenue North and the 13100 Ridgedale Drive.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and fleeing a police officer in a vehicle on the 500 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Jan. 18 - Theft on the 1500 block of Aquila Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 800 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Second-degree burglary on the 7600 block of Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 19 - Dishonored check over $500 on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
Jan. 20 - Vehicle theft on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult (fail to provide care) on the 5800 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Theft on the 400 block of Winnetka Avenue South.
Jan. 21 - Theft on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
