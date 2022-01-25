Included in the department’s Jan. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 10 - Two separate instances of theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Vehicle theft on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North.

Jan. 11 - Mail theft on the 600 block of Sumter Avenue South.

Jan. 12 - Recovered vehicle with property damage on the 6300 block of Knoll Street.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

Jan. 13 - Trespassing on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Card fraud on the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Jan. 14 - Theft on the 4600 block of Roanoke Road and two instances the 8400 block of 10th Avenue North.

- Identity theft on the 1300 block of Kelly Drive.

Jan. 16 - Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Winnetka and Plymouth avenues north.

- Theft on the 2400 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments