March was a month of significant thefts of items in garages and vehicles, reported the Golden Valley Police Department. Officials say unknown individuals are entering unlocked vehicles, often parked in driveways, and using remotes within to access the garage. There has been an instance when the garage was accessed, the suspect stole keys in the home and stole the occupants’ vehicle.
Recent incidents have occurred on Kyle, Zane, Regent, Orchard, Perry and Lee avenues north; Janalyn Circle; Leber Lane; Sunset Ridge; Mary Hills and Manor drives; and Glenwood Avenue. Residents in those area are encouraged to check video doorbells or any other exterior surveillance to help the department identify suspects.
To prevent theft, the department recommends locking vehicles and removing garage door openers from them when unattended.
