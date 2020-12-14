Included in the department’s Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 reports were 229 calls for service, 3 arrests, 10 citations and warnings, 21 traffic stops, 5 mental health calls and these incidents:

Nov. 30 - Theft on the 7800 block of Faribault Street.

- Vehicle theft on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.

- First-degree burglary on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

Dec. 1 - Theft on the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Assistance to another agency on the 2700 block of Xylon Avenue North.

Dec. 2 - Theft on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard, the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 6600 block of Phoenix Street.

Dec. 5 - Driving after revocation, violation of open bottle law, uninsured vehicle and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

- Theft on the 3200 block of Regent Avenue North.

Dec. 6 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 6300 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 169 and Glenwood Avenue.

- Theft on the 1200 block of Zane Avenue North.

