Included in the department’s reports for May 25 to 31 were these incidents:

May 25 - Burglary along the 1200 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.

May 26 - Assault along the 1600 block of Flag Avenue North.

- Theft along the 8000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assault along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 27 - Theft along the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Theft along the 1400 block of Natchez Avenue South.

May 28 - Property damage along the 6100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

May 29 - Burglary along the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

- Assault along the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Theft along the 8400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

May 30 - Multiple reports of burglary along the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

