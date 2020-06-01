Included in the department’s reports for May 18 to 24 were these incidents:

May 18 - Fraud along the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.

- Methamphetamine possession near Turners Crossroad and Wayzata Boulevard.

May 19 - Theft along the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

May 20 - Criminal damage to property along the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

May 21 - Theft along the 5800 block of Duluth Street.

- Theft of motor vehicle along the 1900 block of Glenwood Parkway.

- Theft along the 1800 block of Hampshire Lane.

May 23 - Theft along the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.

- Criminal damage to property along the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

May 24 - Driving while impaired along the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

