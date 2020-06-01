Included in the department’s reports for May 18 to 24 were these incidents:
May 18 - Fraud along the 700 block of Xenia Avenue South.
- Methamphetamine possession near Turners Crossroad and Wayzata Boulevard.
May 19 - Theft along the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
May 20 - Criminal damage to property along the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
May 21 - Theft along the 5800 block of Duluth Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle along the 1900 block of Glenwood Parkway.
- Theft along the 1800 block of Hampshire Lane.
May 23 - Theft along the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
- Criminal damage to property along the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
May 24 - Driving while impaired along the 2500 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.