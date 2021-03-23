Included in the department’s March 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
March 8 - Failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Thomas Avenue North.
- Driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway ad Highway 100.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue South.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 9 - Registration of an ineligible voter on the 1800 block of Xerxes.
- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.
- Mail theft on the 4700 block of Killarney Drive.
March 10 - Harassment despite active restraining order on the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Third-degree property arson on the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.
- Theft on the 9300 block of 10th Avenue North.
March 11 - Interference with a 911 call and outstanding warrant arrest on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.
March 12 - Assistance to another agency on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding, violation of open bottle law and possession of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Orchard Avenue North.
March 14 - Theft on the 3300 block of Lee Avenue North and on the 3100 block of Perry Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary and theft on the 3100 block of Perry Avenue North and on the 2200 block of Regent Avenue North.
