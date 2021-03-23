Included in the department’s March 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:

March 8 - Failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Thomas Avenue North.

- Driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway ad Highway 100.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Xenia Avenue South.

- Theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Financial transaction card fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

March 9 - Registration of an ineligible voter on the 1800 block of Xerxes.

- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 7500 block of Country Club Drive.

- Mail theft on the 4700 block of Killarney Drive.

March 10 - Harassment despite active restraining order on the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

- Third-degree property arson on the 3300 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

- Theft on the 9300 block of 10th Avenue North.

March 11 - Interference with a 911 call and outstanding warrant arrest on the 9100 block of Olson Memorial Highway Frontage Road.

March 12 - Assistance to another agency on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 13 - Third-degree driving under the influence, speeding, violation of open bottle law and possession of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Hopkins Crossroad.

- Theft on the 3000 block of Orchard Avenue North.

March 14 - Theft on the 3300 block of Lee Avenue North and on the 3100 block of Perry Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary and theft on the 3100 block of Perry Avenue North and on the 2200 block of Regent Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments