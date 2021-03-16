Included in the department’s March 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
March 1 - Unregistered vehicle, driving after revocation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Meadow Lane South.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, outstanding warrant arrest and recovered stolen vehicle on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Driving after revocation, failure to provide insurance and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on he 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.
March 2 - Uninsured vehicle, speeding, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Outstanding warrant arrest, driving after revocation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana in a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Reckless handling/use of a dangerous weapon on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
March 3 - Vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Vehicle and property theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
March 4 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.
March 5 - Theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Trespassing and harassment on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- Scam/swindle on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Theft by swindle on the 1100 block of Sumter Avenue North.
March 6 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 1800 block of Major Drive.
March 7 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 9300 block of Medicine Lake Road.
- Expired registration and driving after suspension on the 5100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.