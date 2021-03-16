Included in the department’s March 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

March 1 - Unregistered vehicle, driving after revocation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Meadow Lane South.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, outstanding warrant arrest and recovered stolen vehicle on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

- Driving after revocation, failure to provide insurance and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.

- Theft and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on he 5600 block of Glenwood Avenue.

March 2 - Uninsured vehicle, speeding, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Outstanding warrant arrest, driving after revocation and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving after revocation and possession of marijuana in a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway.

- Reckless handling/use of a dangerous weapon on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.

March 3 - Vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Vehicle and property theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 4 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.

March 5 - Theft on the 1700 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Trespassing and harassment on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- Scam/swindle on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Theft by swindle on the 1100 block of Sumter Avenue North.

March 6 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 1800 block of Major Drive.

March 7 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.

- Counterfeiting currency on the 9300 block of Medicine Lake Road.

- Expired registration and driving after suspension on the 5100 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

