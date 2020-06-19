Included in the department’s June 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
June 8 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Highway 55 and Schaper Road.
- K-9 assist on the 3500 block of June Avenue North.
June 9 - Attempt to use the identity of another on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
- ATV theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.
June 10 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Duluth Street and Duluth Drive North.
- Check forgery on the 1400 block of Sumter Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Sunset Ridge.
June 11 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property near the intersection of Glenwood and Brunswick avenues north.
- Theft on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.
June 12 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
June 14 - First-degree burglary on the 2200 block of Vale Crest Road.
- First-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.
