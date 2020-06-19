Included in the department’s June 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:

June 8 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Highway 55 and Schaper Road.

- K-9 assist on the 3500 block of June Avenue North.

June 9 - Attempt to use the identity of another on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

- ATV theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

June 10 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 700 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft on the 5700 block of Glenwood Avenue.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Duluth Street and Duluth Drive North.

- Check forgery on the 1400 block of Sumter Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 4600 block of Sunset Ridge.

June 11 - Fourth-degree criminal damage to property near the intersection of Glenwood and Brunswick avenues north.

- Theft on the 2500 block of Rhode Island Avenue North.

June 12 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

June 14 - First-degree burglary on the 2200 block of Vale Crest Road.

- First-degree damage to property on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.

