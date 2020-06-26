Included in the department’s June 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
June 15 - Second-degree driving under the influence on the 5000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Careless driving near the intersection of 27th and Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 200 block of Yosemite Circle.
June 16 - Possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- Indecent exposure by an adult on the 1100 block of Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Theft on the 8400 block of Golden Valley Road.
June 17 - Fleeing a police officer on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
June 18 - Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Highway 169 and Betty Crocker Drive.
- Fifth-degree arson on the 5700 block of Lindsay Street.
June 19 - Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Ridgedale Drive.
June 20 - Theft on the 7900 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 7400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
June 21 - Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
Included in the department’s reports were 11 arrests and 31 charges.
