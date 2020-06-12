Included in the department’s June 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

June 1- Motor vehicle theft on the 800 block of Lilac Drive.

- A 25-year-old Mounds View man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue North.

June 2 - Traffic hit-and-run on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assistance to another agency on the 13400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

June 3 - A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree possession of prescription drugs, and possession of a dangerous weapon on the 3100 block of Glenwood Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of prescription drugs on the 2000 block of Lilac Drive North.

- Lost/missing person reported on the 7600 block of Harold Avenue. Disposition is inactive.

June 4 - A 38-year-old Minnetonka man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of heroin and methamphetamine, obstruction of the legal process, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 6000 block of Golden Hills Drive.

- Use of a fraudulent card on the 5200 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 5 - Second-degree aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Winnetka and Western avenues.

- Traffic hit-and-run on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

- Vehicle fire near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Park Place Boulevard.

June 6 - Obstruction of the legal process on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4700 block of Dawnview Terrace.

- Theft on the 9200 block of Golden Valley Road.

June 7 - Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Highway 100.

