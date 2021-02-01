Included in the department’s Jan. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 18 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street, the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North and the 4800 block of 33rd Avenue North.

- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.

Jan. 19 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and open bottle in a vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.

- Driving after revocation, vehicle damage and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Sandburg Road.

- Theft on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.

Jan. 20 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, failure to yield and failure to provide proof of insurance on the 2700 block of Nevada Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle and possessing counterfeit currency on the 4700 block of Golden Valley Road.

- Theft on the 6200 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

Jan. 21 - Check forgery on the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Jan. 22 - Third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test on the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8400 block of Wayata Boulevard.

Jan. 23 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Assistance to another agency and miscellaneous officers use of force (hands-on) on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

