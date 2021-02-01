Included in the department’s Jan. 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 18 - Theft on the 6900 block of Market Street, the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North and the 4800 block of 33rd Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 1700 block of Douglas Drive North.
Jan. 19 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and open bottle in a vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 100 South.
- Driving after revocation, vehicle damage and failure to provide insurance near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and Sandburg Road.
- Theft on the 8200 block of Golden Valley Road.
Jan. 20 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, failure to yield and failure to provide proof of insurance on the 2700 block of Nevada Avenue North.
- Theft by swindle and possessing counterfeit currency on the 4700 block of Golden Valley Road.
- Theft on the 6200 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Jan. 21 - Check forgery on the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Jan. 22 - Third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to chemical test on the 8800 block of Seventh Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8400 block of Wayata Boulevard.
Jan. 23 - Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency and miscellaneous officers use of force (hands-on) on the 6100 block of Golden Hills Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.