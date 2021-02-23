Included in the department’s Feb. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 8 - Theft and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 800 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
Feb. 9 - Outstanding warrant arrest, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Louisiana Avenue South.
- K-9 assistance to another agency on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on he 6200 block of Golden Valley Road.
Feb. 10 - Possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Laurel and Xenia avenues.
- Check forgery on the 1800 block of Independence Avenue North.
Feb. 11 - Driving after revocation, uninsured driver, failure to obey traffic control and failure to display registration near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 13 - Harassment on the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 500 block of Radisson Road.
- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 9300 block of Medicine Lake Road
Feb. 14 - Theft and fourth-degree damage to property on the 8800 block of 7th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
