Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 15 - Driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
- Speeding and driving after suspension near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Schaper Road.
Feb. 16 - Driving after cancellation, outstanding warrant arrest and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of Laurel and Winnetka avenues south.
- Vehicle theft on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Simple robbery on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard and on the 800 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Receiving stolen property, outstanding warrant arrest, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue North and Olson Memorial Highway.
- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, recovered motor vehicle and outstanding warrant arrest on the 800 block of Meadow Lane North.
- Card fraud on the 2800 block of Noble Avenue North and on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Feb. 17 - Harassment (reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm) on the 400 block of Decatur Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Highway 100.
Feb. 19 - Outstanding warrant arrest, false name given to an officer and interference with an officer on the 200 block of Brunswick Avenue South.
- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Glenwood and Thomas avenues north.
Feb. 20 - Driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Meadow Lane North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Plymouth and Winnetka avenues north.
- Carrying a pistol under the influence, kidnapping, false imprisonment and third-degree assault on the 1400 block of Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 00 block of Western Terrace and on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.
Feb. 21 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Boone Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.