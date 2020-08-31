Included in the department’s Aug. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 17- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue North and Duluth Street.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 7700 block of Ridgeway Road.
- Theft on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Aug. 18 - Tampering with an ignition interlock system near the intersection of Western and Winnetka avenues north.
Aug. 19 - Theft on the 3000 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Unity Avenue North.
- State lottery fraud on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North.
Aug. 20 - Third-degree burglary on the 1200 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
Aug. 21 - Assistance to another agency on the 7900 block of 27th Avenue North.
- Four instances of a trespass notice served on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.
Aug. 22 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 36th Avenue and Lancaster Lane north.
- Traffic crash with injury to a pedestrian near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard South and Frontage Road.
Aug. 23 - Theft on the 7800 block of Olson Memorial Highway.
Included in the department’s Aug. 17 to 23 reports were 270 calls for service, 23 citations and warnings and five arrests.
