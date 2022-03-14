Included in the department’s Feb. 28 to March 6 reports were these incidents:

March 1 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 55 and Revere Lane North.

- Theft on the 5600 block of Duluth Street.

March 3 - Theft on the 8400 block of 10th Avenue North.

March 4 - Driving after cancellation and collision with an unattended vehicle on the 2300 block of Unity Avenue North.

- Theft on the 2200 block of Douglas Drive North.

March 5 - Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street and the 200 block of Lilac Drive North.

March 6 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and intent to escape vehicle registration tax on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

