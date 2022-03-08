Included in the department’s Feb. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 21 - Second-degree driving under the influence and driving after cancellation on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Failure to notify owner of damaged property and careless driving on the 2200 block of Legend Drive.

Feb. 23 - Officer discharge of a firearm on the 400 block of Natchez Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- First-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling with the presence of a non-accomplice near the intersection of the 2400 block of Winnetka Avenue North and the 1300 block of Douglas Drive North.

Feb. 24 - Theft on the 00 block of Western Terrace.

- Card fraud on the 00 block of Western Terrace.

- Vehicle theft near the intersection of the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway and the 1400 block of Yosemite Avenue North.

Feb. 25 - Theft on the 8900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Public assist on the 1100 block of Florida Avenue North.

Feb. 26 - Fifth-degree assault near the intersection of Highway 100 and Glenwood Avenue.

- Driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

- Card fraud on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

